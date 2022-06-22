News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities seeking public’s help in finding 11-year-old girl

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old girl.

Eleven-year-old Ambrosia was seen near Bread & Butter Gas Station near Gaynor Ave in Wisconsin Rapids. She was wearing a black Kane Brown t-shirt, black shorts, black & red rafters hat and a colorful backpack.

If you know where she is or spot her please contact Wood County Dispatch at 715-421-8700.

