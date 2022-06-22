News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Novak
Eau Claire homicide suspect arrested in Phillips
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit
File Graphic (KWTX)
Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis wins 400-meter Nike Outdoor Nationals Championship

Latest News

Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
"Do it now. Do it today," President Joe Biden puts pressure on oil companies to lower prices at...
'Do it now': Biden asks gas companies to lower prices at the pump
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden: 'Nonsense' we aren't producing enough oil
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you