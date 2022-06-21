News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin elections investigator appeals contempt order

Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election (file image)
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election (file image)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin has appealed a contempt ruling against him related to his response to an open records request and heated appearance in court.

Michael Gableman last week appealed the June 15 order from Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington fining Gableman $2,000 a day until he complies with open records requests from the liberal government watchdog group American Oversight.

The judge also accused Gableman of unprofessional and misogynistic conduct related to his appearance in court earlier this month where he refused to answer questions and made sarcastic remarks about a female attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash
Philip Novak
Homicide suspect may have traveled to northern Wisconsin, Upper Michigan
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Bob Stimac, 84
bb Jack’s founder, Antigo businessman dies at age 84

Latest News

President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin Dems challenge Trump-backed candidate’s paperwork