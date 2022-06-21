Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Tomahawk man is under arrest after an extensive investigation linked him to various thefts, burglaries, and drug activity.

On June 16, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Town of Bradley. Zachary Huston was taken into custody. According to a press release, authorities have linked Huston and other individuals to numerous storage unit break-ins and other thefts and burglaries in Lincoln, Price, Oneida, Marathon, and Taylor Counties. A number of stolen items were recovered during the search and were connected to cases spanning these jurisdictions.

Huston is facing multiple charges, including burglary, theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

