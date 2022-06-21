Tenth-Inning Heroics Lead Lakeshore to Sweep

MEQUON, WI – The Lakeshore Chinooks used a tenth inning walk-off single to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks by a score of 6-5 Tuesday night at Moonlight Graham Field.

The Woodchucks (10-12) never led in the game but had multiple chances to take control.

After falling in an early hole, the visitors tied the game on a two-run homer by Camden Janik (Illinois), his first of the season.

The Chinooks (10-12) used a trio of homers to re-build their lead, two of which came from cleanup hitter Garrett Martin.

Woodchucks starting pitcher Ryan Eiermann (Southeastern) surrendered four runs over four innings, striking out five batters to add to his team-leading total of 26 this year.

Lefty Mike Reagan (Barry) would slow down the Lakeshore offense with a strong relief outing. He pitched a season-high four innings, allowing just one run.

That gave the offense a chance to catch up. Brent Widder (Evansville) doubled in the seventh, later scoring via an error. Zach Levenson (Miami) and Ryan Sepede (BYU) each singled in the eighth, setting up a wild pitch to plate Robby Morgan (Central Michigan) who had walked earlier in the frame.

Morgan’s double was a key play in the top of the ninth. He hit a fly ball to the warning track, but Lakeshore right fielder John Bay, who also homered Monday night, lost the ball in the lights. A groundout by Levenson then brought home Brock Watkins (BYU) to tie the game.

Carter Heninger (San Jose State) pitched a scoreless ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

After the Woodchucks failed to score in the top half despite a stolen base by Amani Larry (New Orleans), the Chinooks’ leader in hits Matthew DePrey sent the home team into celebration by driving in the runner who started the inning on second.

The Woodchucks totaled 12 hits and five extra base hits in the loss. Watkins and Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) each recorded multi-hit games. They left 11 runners on base, including a man at third in each of the final four frames. Two of those final four innings ended via lineouts.

Up Next

The Woodchucks head to Madison tomorrow where they’ll take on the Mallards before returning to Athletic Park on Wednesday. Gates open for Wizardry night at 5:35pm on Wednesday, June 22 and first pitch against the Mallards is 6:35pm. Show off your wizardly side with our T-shirt and Ticket package which gets you a Woodchucks themed Wizard t-shirt and box seat to the game!

The team will head to Green Bay on Thursday before coming back to Wausau for Friday and Saturday’s games. Gates open at 5:35pm on Friday June 24 and first pitch against the Rockers is set for 6:35pm. Stay after the game for the area’s best fireworks show, presented by Festival Foods! The Dock Spiders come to town on Saturday for the 6:05pm matchup (gates open at 5:05pm). Saturday is Princesses at the Park night! The princesses will be back at Athletic Park for the first time since 2019. Tickets are available online (link) or by calling 715-845-5055 for all Woodchucks home games!

