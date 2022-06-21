News and First Alert Weather App
Supply chain issues, rising prices affecting fireworks

Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Supply chain issues and climbing prices are affecting the availability of fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Patrick Spielbauer is the president of Spielbauer Fireworks, a third-generation fireworks company in Green Bay.

Spielbauer says they’ve received about 20-25% of what they should have gotten primarily from China. He says that due to inflation, there’s rising costs associated with raw materials, labor, shipping and insurance.

And since COVID-19, the supply chain has been disrupted and the shipping from China has been trickling down. According to American Pyrotechnics Association, consumers will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this Fourth of July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

