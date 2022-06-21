Scandinavia man killed in Crawford County motorcycle crash

BELL CENTER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 68-year-old man from Scandinavia has died after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in Crawford County.

The crash happened around noon on June 17. Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said the crash happened on County Road S at the intersection of Little Haney Road in Haney. That location is south of Gays Mills.

Larry Klotzbuecher heading west on County Highway S when he attempted to make a right turn onto Little Haney Road and lost control. Klotzbuecher was riding with a group of other motorcyclists. Speed was determined to be the cause of the crash.

The victim later died of his injuries.

