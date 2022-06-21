News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Scandinavia man killed in Crawford County motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL CENTER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 68-year-old man from Scandinavia has died after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in Crawford County.

The crash happened around noon on June 17. Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said the crash happened on County Road S at the intersection of Little Haney Road in Haney. That location is south of Gays Mills.

Larry Klotzbuecher heading west on County Highway S when he attempted to make a right turn onto Little Haney Road and lost control. Klotzbuecher was riding with a group of other motorcyclists. Speed was determined to be the cause of the crash.

The victim later died of his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Bob Stimac, 84
bb Jack’s founder, Antigo businessman dies at age 84
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day continues into Tuesday evening as temperatures is forecast to be...
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday due to dangerous heat
Philip Novak
Homicide suspect may have traveled to northern Wisconsin, Upper Michigan
Kids who wear helmet while bicycling could be rewarded as part of Safe Kids initiative
Preventing damage to your skin when outside in the sun
Preventing damage to your skin when outside in the sun