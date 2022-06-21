Kids who wear helmet while bicycling could be rewarded as part of Safe Kids initiative

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Aspirus Health and Safe Kids Marathon County are teaming up to reward kids who wear their helmets while bicycling.

Safe Kids Marathon County partners, such as officers from the Wausau and Everest Metro Police Departments, will keep an eye out for kids wearing a helmet when they are riding a bike or scooter. For those “caught being safe” and wearing a helmet, they will be rewarded with a coupon for one free small cake cone at any Briq’s Soft Serve location. Kids that do not have a helmet may receive a ticket they can redeem for a free helmet.

Nearly half of the children hospitalized for bike-related injuries are diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. Wearing a helmet for activities like riding a bike can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by up to 85 percent,” said Amanda Tabin, Safe Kids and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. “

She said children ages 5-14 are seen in the emergency room for bike-related injuries more than any other sport, yet less than half of children ages 14 and younger wear helmets.

