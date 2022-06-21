News and First Alert Weather App
Hunter Hayes to perform free concert at Titletown

Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Grammy nominee Hunter Hayes will perform a free concert at Titletown.

The concert is set for Saturday, July 16.

It’s the third free concert in the Titletown Beats series. The series kicked off with a free Jason Derulo concert.

A DJ will take the stage at 6 p.m. Hunter Hayes will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The stage is located at Titletown Plaza on the west side of Ridge Road.

There will be free parking in the Titletown and Lambeau Field lots.

There will be a full day of activities, including boot camp classes, giant games, food trucks, and drinks.

Hayes is known for his songs “Everybody’s Got Something But Me” and “I Want Crazy.”

