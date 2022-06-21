News and First Alert Weather App
Homicide suspect may have traveled to northern Wisconsin, Upper Michigan

Philip Novak
Philip Novak(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a homicide suspect that may be in northern Wisconsin or Upper Michigan.

Philip Novak, 36 is 5 foot 8 inches and 160 pounds. He has green eyes.

Authorities said he is the suspect in a homicide that occurred June 16 in Eau Claire County. The victim in this homicide was identified as Eddie L. Banks, 46. Banks died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information as to Novak’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center non-emergency line at 715-839-4972. The Sheriff’s Office is actively working with multiple local, state, and federal agencies to locate Novak.

