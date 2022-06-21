News and First Alert Weather App
Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 are headed to Marathon County

DHS said the new recommendation will make Covi-19 vaccines available to nearly 295 thousand...
DHS said the new recommendation will make Covi-19 vaccines available to nearly 295 thousand Wisconsin children.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is strongly recommending children 6-months to 5-years-old get the Covid-19 vaccine. This follows FDA approval and CDC recommendations.

Dr. Bill Hartman of UW Health worked on the Moderna pediatric vaccine clinical trials. He said doses are on their way to Wisconsin now. The Marathon County Health Department expects some local clinics to have shots by the end of the week.

Dr. Hartman said there are still a lot of hesitancies for parents to decide if they should get their child vaccinated. Hesitancies he doesn’t have. Dr. Hartman said he has five children of his own who are all vaccinated.

“I have seen more kids in this state right now after running the trial who’ve been vaccinated. I know that these are safe. I know that they are effective,” said Dr. Bill Hartman, co-principal investigator, Moderna pediatric vaccine clinical, UW Health.

Dr. Hartman said you should get your child vaccinated as soon as possible to be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer. The Moderna is a two-shot vaccine and the Pfizer has three doses making it a slightly longer time frame.

There are some children with specific allergies the vaccine may not be right for, but Dr. Hartman said it’s best for most children.

If you’re concerned you should speak with your child’s doctor.

DHS said the new recommendation will make covid vaccines available to nearly 295,000 Wisconsin children.

