5-year-old drowns in Adams County pond

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 5-year-old drowned in an Adams County pond Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, the child was reported missing from their residence and was found a short time later in a nearby pond on the 2300 block of 7th Ave in the Town of Adams. The child was unresponsive. Deputies, EMS, and First Responders performed extensive life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, New Chester First Responders, UW Health Med Flight, Adams County Department of Health and Human Services and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

