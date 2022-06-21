News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash
Kandise [Sporer] Sheahen
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday due to dangerous heat
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Missing Waupaca County man found deceased

Latest News

You Know You're From... Kronenwetter
You Know You're From... Kronenwetter
Effects of Increased Interest Rate
Effects of Increased Interest Rate
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Tenth-Inning Heroics Lead Lakeshore to Sweep
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Burnes, Brewers blank Cards 2-0, move alone atop NL Central
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say