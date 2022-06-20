Suspect in Clark County pursuit arrested in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A man suspected of leading officers on a chase from Clark County to Chippewa County has been taken into custody.

The man, who was not identified by the Chippewa Falls Police Department, fled from law enforcement in a vehicle, on a bicycle, and on foot before being taken into custody.

Around noon Monday, officers learned that the Lake Hallie Police Department was pursuing a man in a suspected stolen vehicle from Clark County on Highway 53. As the driver exited Highway 53 and headed toward Chippewa Falls, police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. The suspect got out of the vehicle on Wagner Street. During the search, officers received tips about a man running through backyards and alleys.

The man received medical treatment due to the excessive heat and was taken to the Chippewa County Jail for multiple offenses.

The stolen bicycle was returned to its owner.

