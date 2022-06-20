Stevens Point launches survey to seek feedback on outdoor recreation plan

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is seeking feedback to develop its comprehensive outdoor recreation plan.

The plan will guide the improvement of the city’s parks, park facilities, open spaces, and trails. A CORP is required for the city to remain eligible for state and federal grants.

According to a news release, the CORP helps discover the unmet park and recreation demands in Stevens Point and offers strategies for us to best meet the recreation needs of the community.

Click here to take the survey. The survey will remain open through July 15.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.