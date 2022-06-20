Roisin Willis wins 400-meter Nike Outdoor National Championship

Eugene, Ore. (WSAW) - Roisin Willis claimed victory in the 400-meter Nike Outdoor Nationals Championship on Sunday.

Willis, who normally runs the 800-meter, bumped down to the 400-meter race to prepare for her race in the U20 national championships this week. Willis won the race while tying a personal-best time of 52.64 seconds.

Willis will race in the U20 USA National Championships next weekend in the 800-meters, a race she has the second-fastest time in.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.