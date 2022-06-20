News and First Alert Weather App
Roisin Willis wins 400-meter Nike Outdoor National Championship

Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eugene, Ore. (WSAW) - Roisin Willis claimed victory in the 400-meter Nike Outdoor Nationals Championship on Sunday.

Willis, who normally runs the 800-meter, bumped down to the 400-meter race to prepare for her race in the U20 national championships this week. Willis won the race while tying a personal-best time of 52.64 seconds.

Willis will race in the U20 USA National Championships next weekend in the 800-meters, a race she has the second-fastest time in.

