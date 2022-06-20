News and First Alert Weather App
Roadwork to impact traffic on Bridge Street starting Tuesday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Tuesday, Bridge Street between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction.

The center lanes and left-turn lanes at 4th Avenue will be closed to all traffic.  The closure is due to preparatory work required for the reconstruction of North 4th Avenue. 

It is expected that the center travel lanes will open Friday; however, the left turn lanes will remain closed until late July.

