Pop-up splash pad, free swim event planned Thursday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for a cool way to cool down can visit Brockmeyer Park on Thursday.

The Wausau Fire Department will bring an engine and hook it up to a fire hydrant from 1-4 p.m. The event is part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The city will also offer free entry at Memorial, Kaiser, and Schulenburg pools. Kids can also play games at the pools.

2022 marks the 150th Anniversary of Wausau becoming a city. Brockmeyer Park is located at 4200 Stettin Dr. in Wausau.

