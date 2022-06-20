News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday due to dangerous heat

Temperatures will only drop to the 70s by Tuesday morning with 90s on the way for the afternoon.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day continues through Tuesday early evening for the risk of dangerous heat and rather humid conditions across North Central Wisconsin. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the area through Monday early evening.

A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.
A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.(WSAW)

Hot air will be building into the area in the wake of a warm front and along with that, dew point values will be rising well into the 60s to near 70, making it feel tropical in nature for Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will be more common than clouds on Monday and it will be breezy. Highs on Monday reaching the low to mid-90s with heat index values soaring towards the 100s.

An encore for Tuesday. Staying hot and humid.
An encore for Tuesday. Staying hot and humid.(WSAW)

Tuesday will be fairly similar with sunshine and a few clouds, hot, as well as humid. Daytime temps will top out in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the mid-90s to around 100°.

Feeling like a 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday
Feeling like a 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday(WSAW)

As a reminder, be sure to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated on Monday and Tuesday. If you don’t have air conditioning, find someplace that does like a library or movie theater. If you plan to spend periods of time outdoors, make sure to wear light color clothing, along with taking frequent breaks to cool off in the shade.

Take precautions before and during the latest hot spell of weather.
Take precautions before and during the latest hot spell of weather.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Kandise [Sporer] Sheahen
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Missing Waupaca County man found deceased

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days Monday & Tuesday. Breezy, hot & humid with highs in the 90s, heat...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Mild tonight and dry. First Alert Weather Days Monday & Tuesday. Breezy, hot & humid with highs...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
More sun than clouds and pleasant for Father's Day. First Alert Weather Day for Monday &...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Clouds to some sunshine and warmer for Father's Day. A First Alert Weather Day for Monday &...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast