First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday due to dangerous heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day continues through Tuesday early evening for the risk of dangerous heat and rather humid conditions across North Central Wisconsin. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the area through Monday early evening.

A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening. (WSAW)

Hot air will be building into the area in the wake of a warm front and along with that, dew point values will be rising well into the 60s to near 70, making it feel tropical in nature for Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will be more common than clouds on Monday and it will be breezy. Highs on Monday reaching the low to mid-90s with heat index values soaring towards the 100s.

An encore for Tuesday. Staying hot and humid. (WSAW)

Tuesday will be fairly similar with sunshine and a few clouds, hot, as well as humid. Daytime temps will top out in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the mid-90s to around 100°.

Feeling like a 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday (WSAW)

As a reminder, be sure to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated on Monday and Tuesday. If you don’t have air conditioning, find someplace that does like a library or movie theater. If you plan to spend periods of time outdoors, make sure to wear light color clothing, along with taking frequent breaks to cool off in the shade.

Take precautions before and during the latest hot spell of weather. (WSAW)

