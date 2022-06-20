News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Emergency cooling centers open in Stevens Point

Temperatures are heating up around the region.
Temperatures are heating up around the region.(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who need a break from the heat Monday and Tuesday have two choices in Stevens Point.

The Lincoln Center / Aging & Disability Resource Ctr. located at 1519 Water St, will be open from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The Community Room located at 933 Michigan Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The city is also offering free rides on City buses from Central Transportation during regular operating hours. The buses have air conditioning and the cooling locations are on our bus routes.

The National Weather Service is expecting high temperatures in the 90s and heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Kandise [Sporer] Sheahen
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday due to dangerous heat
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Missing Waupaca County man found deceased
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Latest News

A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Suspect in Clark County pursuit arrested in Chippewa Falls
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday due to dangerous heat
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Eagle River woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash