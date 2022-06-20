Emergency cooling centers open in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who need a break from the heat Monday and Tuesday have two choices in Stevens Point.

The Lincoln Center / Aging & Disability Resource Ctr. located at 1519 Water St, will be open from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The Community Room located at 933 Michigan Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The city is also offering free rides on City buses from Central Transportation during regular operating hours. The buses have air conditioning and the cooling locations are on our bus routes.

The National Weather Service is expecting high temperatures in the 90s and heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees.

