Eagle River woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash

Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death(Vilas County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman is charged with hit and run involving death after she struck a man with her SUV and killed him.

Laurie Wildcat remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. She was formally charged Monday. Investigators said Wildcat was impaired at the time of the crash. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash happened during the early morning hours of June 16. Investigators responded to Highway 51 near State Highway 70 East in Arbor Vitae. That location is near Little Muskie Lake. According to court documents, Wildcat said she was southbound on Highway 51 when a man stepped out into traffic. Wildcat said the victim was a family friend and was trying to find him to give him a ride home.

Investigators said the crash likely occurred around 12:30 p.m. A passerby who stopped to help said Wildcat said she hit a deer and did not need help. Wildcat then left the scene to return to the bar where she worked to call 911.

She’s scheduled to return to court on June 29 to learn if there is enough evidence for her case to head to trial.

