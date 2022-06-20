News and First Alert Weather App
bb Jack’s founder, Antigo businessman dies at age 84

Bob Stimac, 84
Bob Stimac, 84(Strasser Roller Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services will be held Wednesday in Antigo for restauranteur and businessman Bob Stimac.

Stimac died Friday at age 84 at a Veterans Affairs Medical Facility in Iron Mountain, Mich.

In the early 70s, Stimac established Stimac’s Village Inn in Antigo. About 10 years later, he purchased the Club 77 and established bb Jack’s.

An excerpt of his obituary read, “There was always someone to visit and a seat at the bar, regardless of how crowded the place might be. Lively conversation was guaranteed with Bob usually perched on his vintage stool snugged behind a corner of the bar. Countless friendships were made, dice shaken, stories told, and pizzas consumed.”

There are now BB Jack’s locations in Wausau, DeForest and Cottage Grove. All continue to serve the original bb Jack’s pizza, which is also available in a frozen version at retail locations across the region.

According to his obituary, throughout his time in Antigo, Bob was a key supporter of local clubs, organizations, and causes. He was among the original bidders at the 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale held as part of the Langlade County Fair, regularly purchasing the highest quality livestock from the young exhibitors and urging others to do the same. Family members continue that tradition today.

Click here for funeral service details.

