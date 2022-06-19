News and First Alert Weather App
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations

Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday.

Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.

Authorities located the girl, uninjured, in an unoccupied residence around 1:36 a.m. She was returned to her parent.

The Waupaca Fire Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Marion Police Department, Waupaca Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

