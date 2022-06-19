News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day Monday & Tuesday for Dangerous Heat

Temperatures will be soaring back into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday with feels like temps rising close to triple digits.
Mild tonight with a clear sky. First Alert Weather Days Monday & Tuesday. Hot, breezy & humid with highs in the 90s, heat index values as high as 100°.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Monday afternoon through Tuesday early evening for the risk of dangerous heat and rather humid conditions across North Central Wisconsin.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the area for Monday afternoon through sunset Monday evening.

Hot air will be building into the area in the wake of a warm front and along with that, dew point values will be rising well into the 60s to near 70, making it feel tropical in nature for Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will be more common than clouds on Monday and it will be breezy. Highs on Monday reaching the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday will be fairly similar with sunshine and a few clouds, hot, as well as humid. Daytime temps will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100°.

As a reminder, be sure to limit outdoor activities on Monday and Tuesday, and stay hydrated. If you don’t have air conditioning, find someplace that does like a library or movie theater, and if you are outside wear light color clothing, along with taking frequent breaks to cool off in the shade.

