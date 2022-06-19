Big Inning, Powerful Pitching Lead Chinooks over Woodchucks

MEQUON, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks (10-11) collected just four hits in a series-opening loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks (9-12) at Moonlight Graham Field Sunday afternoon.

The Woodchucks grabbed an early lead courtesy of Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston)’s leadoff double. He came in to score on and RBI single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State).

But after that, the Woodchucks never saw another runner touch third base. Chinooks starter Eric Chalus set down the next 12 hitters, and reliever Hayden Birdsong came in to blank the Woodchucks over the final three innings.

The Woodchucks couldn’t match Lakeshore’s efforts on the bump. Starting pitcher Dante Chirico lasted just two innings, surrendering a five-run second inning. He had allowed just one run over his first three starts coming into today’s contest.

The Chinooks’ biggest damage came on a ground-rule double by Matthew DePrey, which put them on top by a score of 4-1. He would come around to score Lakeshore’s fifth run on John Bay’s RBI infield single, one of three they hit in the inning.

Caleb Rutledge (Stephen F. Austin) got into a good rhythm during an effective relief outing in the middle innings for Wausau. He pitched a season-high four innings, allowing just one run and two walks.

Trevor Ernt (San Jose State) and Hunter Dupuy (Faulkner) each threw a scoreless frame, giving each of them two straight outings without allowing a run.

Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) extended his on-base streak to 13 after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the 6th inning. He would be the final Woodchuck to reach base Sunday afternoon.

