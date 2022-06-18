Tornadoes confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong to severe storms impacted North Central Wisconsin on June 15th and other parts of the Badger State. Portions of Central Wisconsin experienced two rounds of severe storms, first from 3:30 am to 5:00 am, and then again from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes impacted Veron, Monroe, Juneau, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waushara Counties Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. These storms were sparked by a strong cold front that rolled across the state from west to east.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck near West Bloomfield in far eastern Waushara County just before 5:45 pm and an EF-1 tornado around the same time in Bowler. Maximum winds with the Bowler tornado were found to be 104 mph. In addition, an EF-1 tornado occurred from Black Creek to Seymour in Outagamie County around 6:15 pm. This tornado had winds up to 100 mph, with a max width of 700 yards. The tornado covered 9 miles in about 8 minutes. Also, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in SE Shawano County in Navarino.

The strongest tornado was an EF-2 long-track twister that began in Monroe County and tracked in NW Juneau County near Wyeville. Maximum winds were 115 mph and it was as large as two football fields. The tornado was on the ground for nearly 21 miles, for a total of 36 minutes.

In southern Juneau County, near Mauston, an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph, was confirmed to have occurred by the National Weather Service in La Crosse. This twister originated just before 4:45 pm. The tornado traveled for 8.4 miles in 9 minutes and was as large as one and a half football fields. To the southwest in Vernon County, and EF-1 tornado was confirmed in La Farge. this tornado has maximum winds of 100 mph, was on the ground for 5 minutes covering just over 6 miles, and was 200 yards wide.

From Marshfield to Wausau, an early morning cluster of strong to severe storms produced frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds with many down trees in Wausau and Rib Mountain. The main line of severe storms impacted the region from the late afternoon into the early evening hours. Once again strong damaging winds and heavy rainfall were the calling cards.

In southern Wisconsin, severe storms produced mainly straightline wind damage with winds as high as 70 mph in Dane, Columbia, and Dodge Counties, while more intense winds with severe storms were found in Marquette County with max gusts of 95-105 mph.

So far this year in Wisconsin there have been at least 15 confirmed tornadoes. The average in a typical year is 23. June is the most active month on average for tornadoes to occur in Wisconsin, with over 420 taking place since 1950.

