Missing Waupaca County man found deceased

Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at about 9:45 a.m.((Waupaca County Sheriff's Office))
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One week since he was last seen, a missing Waupaca County man has been found dead.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office canceled the missing and endangered person alert for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan at approximately 8:55 p.m. Friday night.

A press release says the Sheriff’s Office got information that Colligan was found deceased in the vicinity of his residence. A cause of death has not been released.

Authorities say he was last seen June 10 meeting with a friend for coffee in Stevens Point. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says Colligan left the coffee shop to get an unknown item and never returned. The friend he was with said Colligan had been acting strange. Colligan’s vehicle was later found abandoned near a family member’s house in the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. His phone and wallet were left inside the vehicle.

A press release says crews initially searched the Little Wolf River utilizing dive teams, underwater imagery, aerial imagery, and other personnel.

Colligan was described as 5′10″ and 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.

