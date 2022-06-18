News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Nice start to the weekend, the heat returns Monday

Sun mixing with clouds on Saturday. A risk of morning wet weather for Father’s Day. The heat and more humid weather returns to start the new work week.
Morning showers or storms could occur on Father's Day.
Morning showers or storms could occur on Father's Day.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Father’s Day weekend is here and needless to say, the weather doesn’t always cooperate. We are starting off with some great conditions on Saturday. Sunshine along with some afternoon clouds and comfortably warm for the middle of June. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A good day to spend in the outdoors with sun and clouds, warm.
A good day to spend in the outdoors with sun and clouds, warm.(WSAW)

There is a chance of a shower or two in parts of the Northwoods Saturday evening as a warm front inches closer to the region. Some clouds Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s. As that warm front slowly shifts to the east on Sunday, there is a risk of morning showers or storms in parts of the region. Strong to severe storms are not anticipated, but downpours with lightning and some gusty winds could occur. Otherwise partly sunny and warmer on Father’s Day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Getting more muggy as the work week gets underway.
Getting more muggy as the work week gets underway.(WSAW)
Heat index values Monday afternoon could be in the mid 90s.
Heat index values Monday afternoon could be in the mid 90s.(WSAW)
Heat index values could be well into the 90s on Tuesday afternoon.
Heat index values could be well into the 90s on Tuesday afternoon.(WSAW)

The heat will be on Monday and Tuesday. Hot enough that a First Alert Weather Day could be issued for dangerously high temps and heat index values above 95°. A fair amount of sunshine Monday, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values Monday could be in the mid 90s to near 100°. Partly cloudy Tuesday as Summer officially gets underway just after 4 AM. Highs are in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

A cold front is forecast to push across the area Tuesday night. However, at this time, the various models are not indicating much, if any, chances of showers or storms. No less, it will turn less humid on Wednesday, but still warm. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Friday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. A chance of showers or storms at night.

Hot Monday and Tuesday, then still warm but less humid mid to late week.
Hot Monday and Tuesday, then still warm but less humid mid to late week.(WSAW)

