News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Monday-Tuesday for Dangerous Heat

Temperatures will be soaring back into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday with feels like temps rising close to triple digits.
A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.
A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from Monday afternoon through Tuesday early evening for the risk of dangerous heat and rather humid conditions across North Central Wisconsin.

Dew point values well into the 60s to near 70 Monday and Tuesday.
Dew point values well into the 60s to near 70 Monday and Tuesday.(WSAW)

Hot air will be building into the area in the wake of a warm front and along with that, dew point values will be rising well into the 60s to near 70, making it feel tropical in nature for Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will be more common than clouds on Monday and it will be breezy. Highs on Monday reaching the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

The feels like temps will be in the mid 90s Monday afternoon.
The feels like temps will be in the mid 90s Monday afternoon.(WSAW)

Tuesday will be fairly similar with sunshine and a few clouds, hot, as well as humid. Daytime temps will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100°.

The feels like temp will be in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon.
The feels like temp will be in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon.(WSAW)

As a reminder, be sure to limit outdoor activities on Monday and Tuesday, and stay hydrated. If you don’t have air conditioning, find someplace that does like a library or movie theater, and if you are outside wear light color clothing, along with taking frequent breaks to cool off in the shade.

Take precautions before and during the latest hot spell of weather.
Take precautions before and during the latest hot spell of weather.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild boat suspect
Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Missing Waupaca County man found deceased
Kandise [Sporer] Sheahen
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
Crews were caled to Fireside Apartments for a report of smoke on the 3rd floor
Crews called to apartment fire south of Stevens Point
Deer
Langlade County deer farm depopulated due to CWD concerns

Latest News

June is the most active month for tornadoes to occur in Wisconsin.
Tornadoes confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday
Morning showers or storms could occur on Father's Day.
First Alert Weather: Nice start to the weekend, the heat returns Monday
Hot Monday and Tuesday, while the first days of summer are still rather warm.
First Alert Weather : Bright sun to start Father’s Day Weekend
Sunny along with some clouds in the afternoon Saturday. Ch. AM showers/storms Father's Day,...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast