First Alert Weather Day Monday-Tuesday for Dangerous Heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from Monday afternoon through Tuesday early evening for the risk of dangerous heat and rather humid conditions across North Central Wisconsin.

Dew point values well into the 60s to near 70 Monday and Tuesday. (WSAW)

Hot air will be building into the area in the wake of a warm front and along with that, dew point values will be rising well into the 60s to near 70, making it feel tropical in nature for Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will be more common than clouds on Monday and it will be breezy. Highs on Monday reaching the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

The feels like temps will be in the mid 90s Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Tuesday will be fairly similar with sunshine and a few clouds, hot, as well as humid. Daytime temps will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100°.

The feels like temp will be in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

As a reminder, be sure to limit outdoor activities on Monday and Tuesday, and stay hydrated. If you don’t have air conditioning, find someplace that does like a library or movie theater, and if you are outside wear light color clothing, along with taking frequent breaks to cool off in the shade.

Take precautions before and during the latest hot spell of weather. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.