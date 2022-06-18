News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have designated outfielder Loranzo Cain for assignment, the team announced Saturday.

The news comes after Cain had hit .179 with one home run in 145 at bats this season. Cain will pass through waivers, where every MLB team will have a chance to claim him. If he passes through waivers, he can either accept an assignment to the minor leagues or be released.

Cain, who talked about the potential for this season being his last season, started his career with the Brewers before being traded to the Kansas City Royals in a trade involving Zack Greinke. He spent seven seasons in Kansas City, winning a World Series and being named an All-Star.

He signed with the Brewers in 2018, spending the last five seasons in Milwaukee. He was an All-Star in his first season in 2018, while hitting .273 with 31 home runs and 70 stolen bases over the course of his five seasons.

The Brewers recalled Jonathan Davis from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild boat suspect
Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Missing Waupaca County man found deceased
Kandise [Sporer] Sheahen
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
Crews were caled to Fireside Apartments for a report of smoke on the 3rd floor
Crews called to apartment fire south of Stevens Point
Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for injuring woman during 2019 crash

Latest News

High School Soccer 6/17/2022
High School Soccer 6/17/2022
Assumption girls soccer gathers after losing in the D4 state semifinals.
Assumption, Lakeland girls soccer fall in state semifinals
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers waive backup QB Kurt Benkert
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of...
Your Town Stevens Point: JP Feyereisen’s rise in the MLB