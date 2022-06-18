Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have designated outfielder Loranzo Cain for assignment, the team announced Saturday.

The news comes after Cain had hit .179 with one home run in 145 at bats this season. Cain will pass through waivers, where every MLB team will have a chance to claim him. If he passes through waivers, he can either accept an assignment to the minor leagues or be released.

Cain, who talked about the potential for this season being his last season, started his career with the Brewers before being traded to the Kansas City Royals in a trade involving Zack Greinke. He spent seven seasons in Kansas City, winning a World Series and being named an All-Star.

He signed with the Brewers in 2018, spending the last five seasons in Milwaukee. He was an All-Star in his first season in 2018, while hitting .273 with 31 home runs and 70 stolen bases over the course of his five seasons.

Here’s Christian Yelich on the respect he has for Lorenzo Cain — and what he’ll miss most behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/PiLl2WNovh — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 18, 2022

The Brewers recalled Jonathan Davis from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

