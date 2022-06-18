News and First Alert Weather App
Assumption, Lakeland girls soccer fall in state semifinals

Assumption girls soccer gathers after losing in the D4 state semifinals.(WSAW)
Assumption girls soccer gathers after losing in the D4 state semifinals.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Assumption and Lakeland girls soccer fell in their respective state semifinals on Friday.

Assumption took on two-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in the D4 state semifinals. They fell down just three minutes into the match, when Brooke Kerwin found Grace Daniels’ foot for an early goal. The Royals trailed 1-0 at halftime.

The Lightning woke up in the second half, scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes of the half. Sarah Shaw added a goal for the Royals, but it proved futile as they fell 5-1, ending an undefeated season.

“Coming to state back to back is something you can’t put into words, especially with these girls, these coaches, even as a team, we’ve been through so much together. To be able to come together one last time here in Milwaukee was really fun,” senior Kayla Kerkman said.

As for Lakeland, they traveled to Milwaukee looking to upset the top-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower Lions.

The Thunderbirds held the Lions scoreless through one half, but in the second half, the Lions overpowered them. Four goals were scored, including two in the first few minutes, to send Lakeland home packing in their first state appearance since 2004.

“Being able to get here has been a goal since my freshman year and we haven’t been here in the past 18 years and 18 years ago was when there were eight teams that made it. Being able to get the first team ever to the final four is extremely special to me,” senior Leah Wolfe said.

Coaches of both teams said they believe each of their state runs have set themselves up for more success moving forward.

