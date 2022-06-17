News and First Alert Weather App
Your Town Stevens Point: New UWSP Chancellor reflects on 1st full year

Dr. Thomas Gibson enjoyed connecting with a campus re-establishing the traditional college feel
Dr. Thomas Gibson finished his first full year at UWSP as chancellor this year
Dr. Thomas Gibson finished his first full year at UWSP as chancellor this year
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Thomas GIbson officially took over as the chancellor of UW-Stevens Point in January 2021. Coming from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, Dr. Gibson noticed something special about his new campus.

“They are genuine,” said Dr. Gibson. “They are passionate about their institution, UW-Stevens Point and they’re just ones who do whatever needs to be done to ensure the institution continues to thrive and be successful.”

Invigorated by his new community in central Wisconsin, Dr. Gibson made a goal of re-establishing the traditional college feel, especially after several semesters of virtual engagement.

”I wanted to return to this vibrant campus experience with activities and clubs and athletics and we were able to successfully do that,” said Dr. Gibson. ”Students are beginning to reclaim this campus as their very own.”

Dr. Gibson said engaging with people on the campus has been one of his favorite aspects of this year. It isn’t just on the campus of UWSP however. Dr. Gibson explained it’s about connecting with people all over Stevens Point and beyond.

“I was able to meet and engage with a number of business and community leaders,” said Dr. Gibson. “Community engagement is part of our mission. We really live out this notion of the ‘Wisconsin Idea,’ which means whenever, wherever there’s a problem, we have an obligation to respond.”

He says it’s been part of his aim to continue those partnerships in the community.

Moving forward, the plan is to continue to hone in on community engagement and expand opportunities for everyone from all sorts of backgrounds.

“I’m hoping to attract a greater number of adult students to UW-Stevens Point,” said Dr. Gibson. “I want to make sure we’re bringing in diverse perspectives, ideas, folks of all nationalities and ethnicities. We have an obligation to respond.”

