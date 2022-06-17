Your Town Stevens Point: JP Feyereisen’s rise in the MLB

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2013, JP Feyereisen was leading UW-Stevens Point to the College World Series. In October of last season, he was striking out Boston Red Sox players in the MLB playoffs.

His rise to success in professional baseball started when he was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 2014 MLB Draft. A dream was made a reality when he made his MLB debut for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020.

“It was almost like playing college ball at Uw-Stevens Point, they’d come down for weekends and watch me in Milwaukee instead of Stevens Point,” Feyereisen said.

But the dream didn’t stop at the debut. He wanted to find success.

His first taste of the MLB in 2020, he struggled to the tune of a 5.79 ERA in six appearances. But in 2021, he started to make American Family Field his home. He didn’t give up an earned run until the month of May. He knew he belonged.

“I’m starting to work my way into this bullpen and becoming a mainstay and not just used to send up and down,” Feyereisen said.

While he was enjoying playing for the hometown Brewers, he got a call on May 21. He had been traded with teammate Drew Rassmussen to the Rays for Willy Adames and Trevor Richards.

“It was shocking, but everyone that I played with told me that you’re going to love Tampa Bay and love being there,” Feyereisen.

Armed with a positive mindset, he laced up his new cleats at Tropicana Field. In the final four months of the season, he recorded his first three career saves, while his new team won 100 games and made the playoffs.

“I mean, winnings fun. That’s all I can say. I like to win and we do a lot of it here,” Feyereisen said.

This year, he’s only continued his success. He’s pitched 24 innings without giving up a run, the only person in the MLB this year to do so. A River Falls, WI native, who played Division 3 baseball in Stevens Point, shutting down big league hitters.

“We were playing on a high school field at river Falls together and now we’re playing in front of what could be 30-40 thousand people,” Feyereisen says he tells his friends.

He’s still carrying his hometown roots in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform.

