WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service hopes to have power restored to 90 percent of its customers by the end of Friday. It will take a little longer for We Energies customers in the Fox Valley.

More than 900 people will be working on restoration efforts Friday. Crews from across the Midwest have been called in to help.

WPS expects power to be restored to all customers by Saturday evening.

It will take a little longer in the Fox Valley where damage is extensive.

“The most extensive damage is being reported in the Fox Valley, where many circuits will need to be rebuilt. Due to the extreme damage, we expect to restore power to all We Energies customers by Sunday afternoon,” reads a statement from Senior Communications Specialist Matt Cullen.

We’re working around the clock to rebuild parts of our electric system destroyed during this week’s strong storms.



We sincerely appreciate the patience our customers continue to show us. Check the status of your outage here: https://t.co/AQHSAyLLSe pic.twitter.com/CmYY1wpjNX — We Energies (@we_energies) June 17, 2022

Crews have restored power to more than 150,000 customers since Wednesday’s severe weather and tornadoes.

WPS power outages map: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

Check WPS restoration status: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage

We Energies power outages map: https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#

Check We Energies restoration status: https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage

Power has been restored to about 115,000 utility customers since a storm Wednesday night left severe damage in its wake. Little over 50,000 homes and businesses in the WPS and We Energies service areas were still without electricity at midnight Friday morning, after a full day without power.

WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies and WPS, says 90% of WPS customers should have power restored by the end of the day Friday and all customers by Saturday evening. It will take until Sunday afternoon to get the power back on for all We Energies customers because of the extent of damage and the utility is needing to rebuild circuits.

06.16.22 - 9PM Update: WPS estimated time of restoration for Brown County, 2pm Saturday. WE Energies estimated time of restoration (which would be small parts of Brown/Outagamie), 4pm Sunday. — Brown County EM (@BCEMGMT) June 17, 2022

At the peak of the outages, more than 160,000 homes and businesses were affected. The utilities brought in crews from other Midwestern states to work on restoring power around the clock, with another 900 workers joining the effort Friday.

In the midnight update, We Energies had 28,231 customers without power in its service area from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to Milwaukee -- restoring power to about 5,000 more customers since 9 P.M.

Outagamie County remains the greatest concern with 16,419 customers impacted, followed by Waupaca County with 3,804 customers, Shawano County with 2,006 customers, and Winnebago County with 1,309 customers still without power. The outages affect a majority of We Energies customers in Freedom, Seymour, Oneida, Center, Dale, and Wolf River -- including all or nearly all of the customers in Seymour and Oneida.

WPS reported 22,213 customers literally in the dark at midnight, from Waupaca to Minocqua, Niagara to Newton. WPS was aware of 164 separate outage points in Green Bay alone, affecting a total 7,451 homes and businesses. Nearby, more than 2,600 customers in Hobart and 1,572 in Hobart, 867 in Ashwaubenon, and 664 in Suamico are also impacted.

People are reminded to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. A line that isn’t sparking or smoking could still be energized.

WPS and We Energies encourage downloading their respective mobile app so you can report outages and get status updates. Here are links for outages and where you can check your restoration status by street address, phone number or utility account number:

