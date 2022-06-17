Tourists and locals enjoy Sunset Point Winery

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Italy, France, and Napa Valley might be top of mind when you think about wine-producing regions. But now you can add Stevens Point to the list. Sunset Point Winery is adding to Wisconsin’s wine growth in production.

Six years ago a small family-owned business planted its roots in the heart of Stevens Point. Since, The Sunset Point Winery has grown and developed and added more variety.

“We started out small with only really five wines of our own and we’ve grown up to that. We’ve actually got over 40 labels now federally approved,” said Kelly Guay, owner of Sunset Point Winery.

Guay said wine production in a place with winter, like Steven Point has its challenges.

“The amount of actual days of growing days where we get enough sun for the grapes to fully develop on the vine to the right sugar content where it’s ready to harvest,” said Guay.

Most of their grapes are grown in Amherst, which is about 15 miles east from the shop. However, some also come from Italy. Just like the grapes, their customers also come from near and far too.

“We have now become a destination for not only locals to come hang out, but also tourists to stop by and visit us,” said Guay.

Regardless of where you call home Guay said the first visit is a pleasant surprise.

“Most of our customers that show up for the first time, it’s a little bit of, ‘oh my gosh I can’t believe this is in north-central Wisconsin, our tasting room is very warm and welcoming,” said Guay.

That was Maggie Czaikowski’s initial reaction. She lives in Stevens Point and she’s a regular.

“I think in the first couple weeks that they opened, I started coming here and I was very excited. It’s just a great place to relax and hang out with friends,” said Czaikowski.

Aside from her favorite place to relax, the swings in the winetasting room, she said the shop has given her a deeper appreciation for wine.

“I think it’s really great because you get to see the whole process and learn more about how wine is made, where things come from, and you get to support somebody local,” said Czaikowski.

Czaikowski frequently visits the winery with friends and coworkers to chat, relax, and taste.

“Strawberry wine is my favorite and then any of the fruity or sweet wines,” said Czaikowski.

She’s not alone. Guay said the sweet palates are the most popular for northern Wisconsin wine drinkers.

“Our niche market here is really the sweet wines,” said Guay.

Sunset Point Winery is a family-owned business. Guay’s father is the head winemaker, and her mother coordinates the wine tasting room. If you’d like to stop out and support local, it’s open Monday through Saturday noon to 9 p.m and Sunday’s noon until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.