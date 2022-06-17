News and First Alert Weather App
Packers waive backup QB Kurt Benkert

Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are waiving backup quarterback Kurt Benkert, the team announced Friday.

Benkert signed with the Packers in May of 2021. After a strong showing in the preseason, Benkert was cut on the final day of roster cuts before the start of the regular season. The Packers signed him to the practice squad, where he remained until Dec. 7, when he was elevated to the active roster to replace Jordan Love, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Benkert came to the Packers from the Atlanta Falcons, whom he was with for three seasons.

