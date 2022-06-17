News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, one of whom has died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said one person died in the shooting. Two others are being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

Rev. Kelley Hudlow, Missioner for Clergy Formation for the Diocese of Alabama, said the event is shocking and she knows the church family needs everyone’s prayers.

“We need everybody out there. Whatever your faith or your belief system is to pray, to think, to mediate, to just send love to this community because they’re going to need all of it,” she said.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Co. dive team searching for a person in the water.
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau
Damage from tree on 10th Avenue in Wausau on June 15
60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather-Showers and storms ending tonight, breezy and less muggy on Thursday
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
1 dead, 1 arrested in Arbor Vitae pedestrian crash

Latest News

Former Officer Deangelo Reyes, of the Tulsa Police Department, has been arrested and charged...
Former police officer accused of raping woman while on duty, investigators say
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, left, congratulates relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen after...
Your Town Stevens Point: JP Feyereisen’s rise in the MLB
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’