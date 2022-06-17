News and First Alert Weather App
Motorcylist injured in Portage County crash

(Allison Baker)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CUSTER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash in Portage County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Highway J near Oak Tree Road in the town of Stockton. That location is south of Highway 10 and east of Custer.

Deputies said a vehicle had collided with a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The initial investigation indicates both vehicles were traveling northbound on County Highway J when the passenger vehicle crashed into the backside of the motorcycle which was slowing or stopped in traffic.

The crash is still under investigation.

