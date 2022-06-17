News and First Alert Weather App
Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for injuring woman during 2019 crash

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison after he forced a woman in a vehicle, drove at speeds of 100 mph and later crashed the vehicle.

Manuel Hoffman was originally charged with 11 counts including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In March he reached a plea deal and pleaded no contest to amended lesser counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Upon his release from prison, he’ll spend 5 years on extended supervision.

Investigators said on Dec. 14, 2019 they responded to a crash on Highway 29 at County Road E northwest of Edgar.

Prosecutors say that morning Hoffman went to the house of a woman he knew. There, he began filling a bag with her clothing and items. The woman told investigators when she went to Hoffman’s vehicle to get her stuff, he pushed her in and took off.

Investigators said Hoffman crashed the vehicle in a ditch. The victim said during the crash, Hoffman removed her seat belt and hit her in the face. Court documents state the woman got out of the vehicle and so did Hoffman. The woman said Hoffman ran away from the vehicle, but came back and strangled her. A passerby stopped to ask if the two needed help. That’s when the passerby said Hoffman ran to her vehicle and got in the backseat before she could lock the door. The woman got out of her car and ran to another vehicle to have them call 911.

Hoffman then got in the driver’s seat of the passerby’s car and took off. Investigators said he then crashed near County Hwy F. Deputies responded to find Hoffman injured, still in the driver’s seat. Court documents state he was uncooperative and was tased. A deputy also suffered a broken bone in his hand during the arrest.

A motive was not disclosed in court documents. The woman said Hoffman spoke very little during the ordeal. Investigators said he was under the influence of drugs, and methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

Hoffman will receive credit for 118 days already spent in custody.

