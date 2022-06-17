Juneteenth celebration planned Saturday in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Juneteenth celebration is planned for Saturday at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

CREATE Portage County is planning the event. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pfiffner Park is located at 1100 Crosby Ave. in Stevens Point.

A message about the event on CREATE website states, “As we continue to strive to ensure Stevens Point is a great place to live, we are making diversity and inclusion of all types a priority. We invite you to join us for our 2nd annual community Juneteenth celebration. We will share with the community the importance of this Freedom Day to African Americans across the country. We have a fun celebration planned filled with food, music and family fun.”

From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.

The event is free and open to the public.

