News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Juneteenth celebration planned Saturday in Stevens Point

June 19 marks Juneteenth.
June 19 marks Juneteenth.(Source: MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Juneteenth celebration is planned for Saturday at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

CREATE Portage County is planning the event. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pfiffner Park is located at 1100 Crosby Ave. in Stevens Point.

A message about the event on CREATE website states, “As we continue to strive to ensure Stevens Point is a great place to live, we are making diversity and inclusion of all types a priority. We invite you to join us for our 2nd annual community Juneteenth celebration. We will share with the community the importance of this Freedom Day to African Americans across the country. We have a fun celebration planned filled with food, music and family fun.”

From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested in Arbor Vitae pedestrian crash
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
June is the peak month for tornadoes to occur in the Badger State.
Tornadoes confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
DA: Homicide charges now considered for man convicted in 2013 child abuse case
A Winnebago County Highway Department employee was seriously injured when a pickup truck was...
Highway worker released from hospital, has “road to recovery”

Latest News

Several student staff help with storm damage clean up.
UW-Stevens Point student staff clean up storm damage at Schmeeckle Reserve
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (8-20-2021)
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Heat up your Father’s Day with grilled steaks and potatoes
Suntabulous Friday ahead
First Alert Weather : Beautiful start to Father’s Day weekend