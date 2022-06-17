Grilling with Sunrise 7: Heat up your Father’s Day with grilled steaks and potatoes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy warm temperatures and hot steaks and potatoes from Lamb’s Fresh Market this Father’s Day weekend.
Lamb’s Gary Stockwell shared a recipe from rib eye steaks and potatoes on Sunrise 7 Friday morning. The ingredients include:
6 medium sized potatoes, cleaned and chopped
1 Vidalia onion, peeled and sliced
8 ounces of sliced mushrooms
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
¼ cup melted butter
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
½ teaspoon dried thyme
Cooking instructions:
Preheat your grill to 400 degrees
In a large bowl, combine your ingredients, mixing thoroughly
Add your potatoes and be sure to have the mixture cover the potatoes
Make a tinfoil bowl and add ingredients to bowl. Seal bowl by rolling tinfoil together
Place on preheated grill and grill for about 40 to 45 minutes (or until potatoes are tender)
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.