Grilling with Sunrise 7: Heat up your Father’s Day with grilled steaks and potatoes

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy warm temperatures and hot steaks and potatoes from Lamb’s Fresh Market this Father’s Day weekend.

Lamb’s Gary Stockwell shared a recipe from rib eye steaks and potatoes on Sunrise 7 Friday morning. The ingredients include:

6 medium sized potatoes, cleaned and chopped

1 Vidalia onion, peeled and sliced

8 ounces of sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

¼ cup melted butter

½ teaspoon dried rosemary

½ teaspoon dried thyme

Cooking instructions:

Preheat your grill to 400 degrees

In a large bowl, combine your ingredients, mixing thoroughly

Add your potatoes and be sure to have the mixture cover the potatoes

Make a tinfoil bowl and add ingredients to bowl. Seal bowl by rolling tinfoil together

Place on preheated grill and grill for about 40 to 45 minutes (or until potatoes are tender)

