First Alert Weather : Beautiful start to Father’s Day weekend

Small chance for showers and thundershowers early Sunday morning
Suntabulous weather on the way for Friday with mainly nice conditions for the upcoming Father's Day weekend with a few showers possible early Sunday morning.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the next few days as seasonal summer-like temperatures return to the Badger State. While it will not be as windy as Thursday, some wind gusts will exceed 20 mph at times for Friday morning and afternoon.

(WSAW)

Temperatures will cool off into the 40s for the start of Saturday, with a few 30s possible in the far northern part of Wisconsin. Sunny skies and a wind shift to the southeast will help temperatures warm up quickly for Saturday, with temps back in the middle 70s.

A warm front will push across Wisconsin late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which will trigger showers and a few thundershowers just around daybreak Sunday. Skies will clear throughout Father’s Day afternoon, with high temperatures climbing to around 80°.

Morning showers and storms possible
(WSAW)

Very warm and humid conditions will race into Wisconsin early next week, with the 3H’s type weather (hazy, hot and humid) arriving Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for showers and storms will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

