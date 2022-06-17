Farm Tech Days to be held July 12-14 in Loyal

LOYAL, Wis. (WSAW) - 2022 Farm Technology Days will be held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions in Loyal.

Farm Technology days is a three-day event. It features hundreds of exhibits, farm tours and field demos.

Dennis and Suzie Roehl, owners of Roehl Acres, are excited to host the event and share ways farming has improved with technology.

“The new technology that these things have are amazing. All the cows have fitbits on them, so we can track all of their activities that they’re running around, how much they’re doing, see if they’re sick. The technology that is out there is absolutely amazing. We have automatic feed pushers. We have automatic scrapers.”

Attendees can also head over to Farm Tech Fest. This year Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown and Madison County will perform. Click here for ticket information.

Click here to view the schedule of events. Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions is located at N7779 County Highway K in Loyal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.