Crews called to apartment fire south of Stevens Point
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on Sherman Avenue south of Stevens Point.
Crews were called to the Fireside Apartments around 2 p.m. Initial reports state smoke was seen on the complex’s third floor.
Crews from Whiting, Plover, Hull, Rudolph and Stockton have been requested to assist.
This is a developing story.
