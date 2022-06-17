News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Crews called to apartment fire south of Stevens Point

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on Sherman Avenue south of Stevens Point.

Crews were called to the Fireside Apartments around 2 p.m. Initial reports state smoke was seen on the complex’s third floor.

Crews from Whiting, Plover, Hull, Rudolph and Stockton have been requested to assist.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested in Arbor Vitae pedestrian crash
House in Wausau is damaged from Monday morning's storm.
Storm causes severe damage in Wausau
June is the peak month for tornadoes to occur in the Badger State.
Tornadoes confirmed with severe storms on Wednesday
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
DA: Homicide charges now considered for man convicted in 2013 child abuse case
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death

Latest News

Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for injuring woman during 2019 crash
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers waive backup QB Kurt Benkert
Customers enjoy the wine tasting room at Sunset Point Winery in Stevens Point.
Tourists and locals enjoy Sunset Point Winery
Rothschild boat suspect
Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee