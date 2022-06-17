Crews called to apartment fire south of Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on Sherman Avenue south of Stevens Point.

Crews were called to the Fireside Apartments around 2 p.m. Initial reports state smoke was seen on the complex’s third floor.

Crews from Whiting, Plover, Hull, Rudolph and Stockton have been requested to assist.

This is a developing story.

