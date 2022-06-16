News and First Alert Weather App
Your Town Stevens Point: Levitt AMP concerts fill Pfiffner Park with music and fun

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The sixth year of the Levitt AMP Concert Series is underway this summer in Stevens Point.

The free concerts take place every Thursday night in the bandshell at Pfiffner Park. The music starts at 6 p.m. with the headlining band taking the stage at 7 p.m. However, the fun starts even before the music begins. Yoga starts at 5 p.m. along with the CREATE Market, food trucks, and kids’ activities in the lawn at the park.

The Levitt AMP Concert Series is organized by CREATE Portage County and supported in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that works with communities across the country to transform underused public spaces into popular destinations using free, live music.

The concert series runs through August 4.

