Your Town Stevens Point: Gym launches workout program for people of all abilities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new workout program called ‘Fit for All’ is designed to help people of all abilities become active on a more regular basis at 212 Fitness in Stevens Point.

The company will celebrate its 15-year anniversary this August, according to co-owner Jen Poljacik.

212 Fitness offers child care services, a café, day spa, hair salon and an on-site chiropractor. Now, the owners are adding an all-inclusive workout program for the community.

“We are trying to open up our doors and make sure everyone has the opportunity to exercise, move, have fun in a safe environment,” Poljacik explained.

The 6-week program will create specific routes to match the needs of the athletes, or program participants.

“Lots of times you may not even feel that it is a disability, but we really want to open our doors to everybody,” Poljacik said. “That could be diabetes, Parkinson’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, hearing impaired, vision impaired… literally, this program is for everybody.”

Trainers said they hope the program bridges the gap often made between people in the community without disabilities and those with them.

“It’s not just about 212,” explained personal trainer Mary Walters. “It is about the Stevens Point community embracing individuals with disabilities and us all coming together to make everyone’s life better.”

The program will begin with two, 6-week pilot runs. The first pilot will begin July 11 and end Aug. 17.

Staff members are currently looking for athletes and volunteers. To sign up, visit 212 Fitness’ website.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.