Your Town Stevens Point: CREATE Portage County to install 10 new murals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - CREATE Portage County is continuing to add a pop of color around your town Stevens Point this year with two of its new projects called ‘Paint the County’ and ‘Youth Voices.’

The idea for ‘Paint the County’ came from some grant funding with the idea of putting local artists back to work after the pandemic. CREATE Portage County is partnering with a total of 10 businesses and organizations to install 10 murals throughout the year and summer.

Five of the murals will reflect local businesses for ‘Paint the County.’ These include Ki Mobility, Fiternal, The Central Wisconsin Area Theater, The Commons @ Inclusa, and a space next to Guu’s on Main.

‘Ki Mobility has a project that we’re working on, that is gonna end up being a really cool project, they are fully funding their mural, and it’s really going to focus on giving a voice to people who are differently-abled, which is you know, what their products do. So that one will either go up this year or possibly next year, just depending on the search for the right artists and the right concepts,” project activator for CREATE Portage County, Dana Sonnenberg said.

The ‘Youth Voices’ project will involve a combination of five schools, organizations and non-profits from around the county. These include P.J. Jacobs Junior High, Amherst K-12, the Tomorrow River School District, the Boys and Girls Club, and the YMCA.

“We asked for calls a little bit differently, that way in which we asked the artists to think about how they would incorporate kids into their work, how they would listen to kids and come in with an open mind and then design a concept that really fit those kids in that space. And so that’s how that project is going,” Sonnenberg said.

She said public art gives power to the community and gives people something exciting to talk about.

“We really think about, like what makes this community unique, and we’ve focused on some of those things in the painting of the mural. Some of them are just fun and beautiful. Some of them, you know, are local plant life or, you know, we have that mural with the potato farmers and you know, it just represents kind of who we are as people and gives people something to be proud of. And like we said, we put as many local artists to work as we can.”

CREATE Portage County is still looking for artists to help with some of the projects, if you are interested or would like to learn more about the projects, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.