Wausau yard waste site expands hours for storm clean up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to the damage from Wednesday’s storms, the city of Wausau has extended its yard waste site hours.

The site, which is normally closed on Thursdays, will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. It will also be open Friday through Sunday from 9 am. to 5 p.m.

The public works department says crews are busy clearing debris and will not be able to pick up branches placed in the boulevards.

The yard waste site is located at the east end of Chellis Street.

