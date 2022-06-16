Wausau Police Department searches for Community Outreach Specialist

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is looking to hire a Community Outreach Specialist.

The person who takes the job will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community.

“The plan for this position is to build relationships and help support people who are unhoused and help them find services and housing, and find jobs and get them back into a place where they can live and sustain their lives,” Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven explained.

The role was previously filled by an officer, but now the department is looking to hire a civilian.

“Our policing task force had made a recommendation that we hire somebody in a civilian, non-sworn position to do the same work,” Chief Bliven said. “Sometimes it’s hard for somebody in the role of authority, like a police officer, to build relationships and have that immediate trust with somebody out in our community that maybe has had negative experiences with law enforcement in the past.”

Once those connections are made, connections to resources in the community can be, too.

“That’s going to be a huge part of the role, is connecting to resources in our community,” Chief Bliven said.

Resources like those offered at the Wausau Salvation Army.

“We have a 28-bed shelter, and right now it’s full,” Ann Chrudinsky, Development Director for the Wausau Salvation Army said.

The shelter can house up to 20 men, 4 women, and one family of 4.

But the organization’s services go beyond those 28 beds.

They offer free showers, laundry services, and a food pantry to people in need, among other services, many times to people who never thought they need them.

“We are seeing more people who are finding themselves having to choose between paying the rent and buying food for their family, or paying their car payment and paying the rent,” Chrudinsky said.

Chief Bliven has also noticed the trend.

“There are a lot of people that are in need, and there are also way more people who are a missed paycheck away from being homeless in our community, and so that’s a group of the population we want to help as well,” he said.

Programming for people in that situation is available at the Wausau Salvation Army, through its Pathway of Hope programming.

“Sometimes you’re in the middle of a problem, it’s hard to navigate that, and somebody from the outside can be objective and just be a coach,” Chrudinsky said of the program.

At the Wausau Police Department, they’re hoping to have someone in the Community Outreach Specialist position before the summer is over.

“We’re not going to have it by July 1, but hopefully by August 1 we can have somebody in place and ready to go,” Chief Bliven said.

They’re looking for someone with at least an Associate’s Degree in a related field who has experience working with the unhoused population.

