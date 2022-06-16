News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau businesses see increased customers during power outages

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the aftermath of Wednesday’s early morning thunderstorms, Wausau’s downtown shops were having a busy day as people without power were looking for something to do.

‘Janke Bookstore’ co-owner Jane Janke Johnson lost power like a lot of people living in Wausau, but says anyone who’s lived here a while knows that’s no reason to panic.

“Just roll with it. You can’t do anything about it,” Johnson said.

Johnson slept through the majority of the morning’s storms. She woke to downed trees and an obstacle course of branches in the street. But when she got to work she was surprised by the crowds.

“It’s been kind of a fun day. It’s like, ‘what neighborhood are you from? Where do you live? Do you still have power? No, I got mine back on at 10:00,’” Johnson said.

Johnson says she thinks most people were trying to escape the lack of power or internet, but noticed customers were snapping up books and puzzles to see them through the rest of the bad weather.

